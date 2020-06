Conservative Columnist George Will Thinks It's Time For GOP Reboot NPR's Rachel Martin talks to conservative Washington Post columnist George Will, who says it's not enough for President Trump to lose in the 2020 election, his congressional enablers have to go too.

Conservative Columnist George Will Thinks It's Time For GOP Reboot Analysis NPR's Rachel Martin talks to conservative Washington Post columnist George Will, who says it's not enough for President Trump to lose in the 2020 election, his congressional enablers have to go too.