Why GOP Leaders Back Trump's 'Proto-Authoritarian Cult' Journalist Anne Applebaum says President Trump's threat to deploy the military on peaceful protestors is straight out of an authoritarian playbook. The 'Atlantic' staff writer says Trump has built a proto-authoritarian cult in the White House, with little to no dissent from the GOP. "There is nothing about our democracy that is magic. A person who is determined to destroy it can destroy it — unless people can fight back." Her new article is 'History Will Judge the Complicit.'



Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Shirley,' an unusual biopic about writer Shirley Jackson starring Elisabeth Moss.