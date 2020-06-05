Accessibility links
Supergoop!: Holly Thaggard In 2005, the trajectory of Holly Thaggard's life completely changed when a good friend of hers was diagnosed with skin cancer. Holly realized that most people weren't taking sunscreen seriously, so she sidelined her vocation as a harpist to dive headfirst into the unfamiliar world of SPF. After a false start trying to market her sunscreen to elementary schools, Holly pivoted to retail, hiring a publicist she could barely afford. She eventually got her products into Sephora, a success that helped turn Supergoop! into a multi-million dollar brand.
NPR logo

Supergoop!: Holly Thaggard

Listen · 1:13:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/870502102/870801658" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Supergoop!: Holly Thaggard

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Supergoop!: Holly Thaggard

Supergoop!: Holly Thaggard

Listen · 1:13:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/870502102/870801658" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Holly Thaggard is the founder of Supergoop!.
Enlarge this image
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
Holly Thaggard is the founder of Supergoop!.
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

In 2005, the trajectory of Holly Thaggard's life completely changed when a good friend of hers was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Holly realized that most people weren't taking sunscreen seriously, so she sidelined her vocation as a harpist to dive headfirst into the unfamiliar world of SPF.

After a false start trying to market her sunscreen to elementary schools, Holly pivoted to retail, hiring a publicist she could barely afford. She eventually got her products into Sephora, a success that helped turn Supergoop! into a multi-million dollar brand.