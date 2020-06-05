Accessibility links
Do police unions lead to more police violence? We look at the data connecting police unions and police violence.
Police Unions And Police Violence

Planet Money

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 29: Police on the fourth day of protests after the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Police unions are a bit different from other unions. Normally, unions exist to empower workers through collective action. Police already have a kind of power other workers don't.

Today, we look at the data on police unions how their very existence might lead to more people being killed by police. Also, why other unions are distancing themselves from police unions. Today's show comes to us from our sibling podcast, The Indicator, a daily short story on the economy in ten minutes or less.

