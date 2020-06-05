Police Unions And Police Violence

Police unions are a bit different from other unions. Normally, unions exist to empower workers through collective action. Police already have a kind of power other workers don't.

Today, we look at the data on police unions how their very existence might lead to more people being killed by police. Also, why other unions are distancing themselves from police unions. Today's show comes to us from our sibling podcast, The Indicator, a daily short story on the economy in ten minutes or less.

