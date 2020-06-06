Accessibility links
Watch: Washington, D.C. Protesters Sing Bill Withers' 'Lean On Me' This week at the protests in Washington, D.C., thousands of voices joined spontaneously in singing the Bill Withers classic "Lean on Me," led by local musician Kenny Sway.
A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the nationwide protests
NPR logo

At The D.C. Protests, A 'Lean On Me' Singalong Offered A Moment Of Solace

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/870735440/871404692" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
At The D.C. Protests, A 'Lean On Me' Singalong Offered A Moment Of Solace

At The D.C. Protests, A 'Lean On Me' Singalong Offered A Moment Of Solace

Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday

At The D.C. Protests, A 'Lean On Me' Singalong Offered A Moment Of Solace

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/870735440/871404692" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Protesters in Washington, D.C., hold up their phones during a demonstration outside the White House over the death of George Floyd. Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Washington, D.C., hold up their phones during a demonstration outside the White House over the death of George Floyd.

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

It had been a long, hot day of protests in Washington, D.C. As dusk descended on the nation's capital on June 3, a man in the crowd held up a microphone. The man, Maryland-based singer Kenny Sway, asked the protestors to kneel — and to turn on their cell phone flashlights.

"I asked them if we can light the city up tonight," Sway says.

And with the lights on thousands of phones beaming bright as far as the eye could see, Kenny Sway lifted his voice with a familiar refrain: "Sometimes in our lives we all have pain, we all have sorrow." Pretty soon, a chorus of thousands joined him in singing the late Bill Withers' beloved hit "Lean on Me." Sway says it sounded like heaven; it was breathtaking.

"It sounded like unity and togetherness," he says. "It sounded like love and pureness of the people. It was one race. It was one moment."

You can watch the video, which D.C. magazine Washingtonian captured, below.

YouTube
Bill Withers' Legacy Is So Much Deeper Than The Hits We All Know

Editors' Picks

Bill Withers' Legacy Is So Much Deeper Than The Hits We All Know

A protester and a police officer shake hands during a June 2 solidarity rally in New York calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Special Series

America Reckons With Racial Injustice

Everything you need to know about the nationwide protests