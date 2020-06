Facebook Becomes Key Place For Extremist Boogaloo Movement Organizers The Boogaloo movement, seeking to start a new American civil war, continues to organize and recruit on Facebook, despite calls for the social media platform to intervene.

Facebook Becomes Key Place For Extremist Boogaloo Movement Organizers National Facebook Becomes Key Place For Extremist Boogaloo Movement Organizers Facebook Becomes Key Place For Extremist Boogaloo Movement Organizers Audio will be available later today. The Boogaloo movement, seeking to start a new American civil war, continues to organize and recruit on Facebook, despite calls for the social media platform to intervene. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor