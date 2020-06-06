Predictions

Our panelists predict what secret, cool feature the astronauts will unveil on the SpaceX rocket.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what new secret feature will be revealed on the SpaceX rocket? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: A freezer full of Ben and Jerry's. We want justice and Cherry Garcia.

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: A time machine, so they can set their return for the year 2000-whenever the heck this is all over.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: A ludicrous (ph) mode, so if they get bored, they can rocket to the moon and get back in time for dinner.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. Please stay safe out there. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

