Journalists Clash With Newsroom Chiefs Over Protest Coverage The racial justice fight that has sparked protests across the nation has also ignited protests within some of country's leading newsrooms. The latest incident involves the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Journalists Clash With Newsroom Chiefs Over Protest Coverage Media Journalists Clash With Newsroom Chiefs Over Protest Coverage Journalists Clash With Newsroom Chiefs Over Protest Coverage Audio will be available later today. The racial justice fight that has sparked protests across the nation has also ignited protests within some of country's leading newsrooms. The latest incident involves the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor