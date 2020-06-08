What We Talk About When We Talk About Police Reform + A Conversation With Kojo Nnamdi

Enlarge this image toggle caption KEREM YUCEL/KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images KEREM YUCEL/KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

We're entering the third week of protests against the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — and police brutality and racial injustice.

Many politicians — from city mayors to lawmakers on Capitol Hill — are responding to demands from protesters by promising police reform. But in Minneapolis, the city council has pledged something else: dismantling its police department altogether.

How much can police departments really change? Will proposed reforms be enough?

We talk about this and more with Sonia Pruitt, a captain at the Montgomery County Police Department, Charles Ramsey, the former police chief at the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and co-chair of President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing and Steve Fletcher, a City Council member representing Minneapolis's Ward 3.

Then, we speak with Kojo Nnamdi, host of The Kojo Nnamdi Show on our home station, WAMU 88.5, about the fierce — but peaceful — protests on the streets of the nation's capital. He's been drawing attention to and reporting on moments like these for decades.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.