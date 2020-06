Coronavirus Victims: World-Renowned Botanist Art Whistler Art Whistler was a botanist and a professor at the University of Hawaii. He traveled the South Pacific, documenting its plants and how the local people use them. He died of COVID-19 at the age of 75.

Art Whistler was a botanist and a professor at the University of Hawaii. He traveled the South Pacific, documenting its plants and how the local people use them. He died of COVID-19 at the age of 75.