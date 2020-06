Economists Announce The U.S. Economy Is Officially In A Recession The National Bureau of Economic Research has announced Monday the U.S. economy is officially in a recession. Economists said the recession is unusual, but they hope it could end quickly.

The National Bureau of Economic Research has announced Monday the U.S. economy is officially in a recession. Economists said the recession is unusual, but they hope it could end quickly.