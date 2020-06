U.S. Recruits Asian Allies To Confront China The U.S. is trying to rally its main allies in Asia to confront China on COVID-19, Hong Kong, trade and other issues. It puts Japan and South Korea, who share deep trade ties with China, in a bind.

U.S. Recruits Asian Allies To Confront China Asia U.S. Recruits Asian Allies To Confront China U.S. Recruits Asian Allies To Confront China Audio will be available later today. The U.S. is trying to rally its main allies in Asia to confront China on COVID-19, Hong Kong, trade and other issues. It puts Japan and South Korea, who share deep trade ties with China, in a bind. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor