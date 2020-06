#PublishingPaidMe: Authors Share Their Advances To Expose Racial Disparities NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author L.L. McKinney about #PublishingPaidMe, a trend for authors to share their advances to expose racial disparities in the publishing industry.

