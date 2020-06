Political Organizer On Biden Not Supporting Calls To Defund Police Joe Biden says he does not support calls to defund the police, but rather wants more funding for police reform. NPR's Rachel Martin asks "She the People" president Aimee Allison if this is enough.

Political Organizer On Biden Not Supporting Calls To Defund Police Political Organizer On Biden Not Supporting Calls To Defund Police Political Organizer On Biden Not Supporting Calls To Defund Police Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden says he does not support calls to defund the police, but rather wants more funding for police reform. NPR's Rachel Martin asks "She the People" president Aimee Allison if this is enough. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor