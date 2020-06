Democrats Hope To Turn Young Protesters Into Voters Young protesters have taken to the streets, frustrated by a system that they say is not working for them. The protests could help Democrats galvanize young people, but may also further alienate them.

Democrats Hope To Turn Young Protesters Into Voters Elections Democrats Hope To Turn Young Protesters Into Voters Democrats Hope To Turn Young Protesters Into Voters Audio will be available later today. Young protesters have taken to the streets, frustrated by a system that they say is not working for them. The protests could help Democrats galvanize young people, but may also further alienate them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor