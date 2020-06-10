Vatican Museums Reopen To Smaller Crowds Amid Pandemic

Imagine taking in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel without packs of tourists. That experience can be had now for those who set aside COVID-19 fears to visit the reopened Vatican Museums.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. COVID-19 has been devastating for Italians and their economy. But for some, there has been a small silver lining - fewer tourists crowding Italy's cultural sites. When the Vatican Museums reopened last week, residents in Rome lined up to see the Sistine Chapel up close without the crowd. Some saw it for the very first time. The Vatican even adjusted its hours to allow locals to come after work.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.