Mall Of America Reopens After Three Months The nation's largest shopping mall, in suburban Minneapolis, is set to reopen June 10 after working to embrace new socially distant shopping setups that businesses hope don't turn away customers.

Mall Of America Reopens After Three Months National Mall Of America Reopens After Three Months Mall Of America Reopens After Three Months Audio will be available later today. The nation's largest shopping mall, in suburban Minneapolis, is set to reopen June 10 after working to embrace new socially distant shopping setups that businesses hope don't turn away customers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor