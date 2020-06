'Cops' Show Canceled Amid Worldwide Protests Against Police Violence Cops, the popular TV show that was about to enter its 33rd season, has been cancelled by Paramount TV. It has been criticized for years for glorifying police and unfairly portraying suspects.

