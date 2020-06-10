Dalai Lama Releases Album To Celebrate Birthday

The Dalai Lama turns 85 next month. In his album, the spiritual leader will recite teachings and mantras, accompanied by music.

MARTIN: I'm Rachel Martin. The Dalai Lama turns 85 years old next month. And to celebrate the big day, he's dropping an album.

MARTIN: It's called "Inner World." On the project's 11 tracks, the spiritual leader recites teachings and mantras accompanied by music. The lead single, called "Compassion," came out yesterday.

