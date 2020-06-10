#2024: Faster Than the Speed of Light : Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, physics research suggests that Tom may in fact be Superman. You've never seen them photographed together, have you? Elsewhere, Grant's marriage counselor suggested he and his wife turn to Tom and Ray to help settle their auto-marital dispute over keeping the radio on while the car is off. Will our hosts bring peace, or will Grant's next appearance be on Divorce Court? Also, Mark decided to replace his working transmission, and has now gone through six failed rebuilds in 6 months; Mabel's Subaru is leaking oil from every orifice; Tulis's mechanic may be relying too much on prisms and crystals trying to fix her Civic's brakes; and is Jessica's car shocking her because of her clothes, her hair, or its ugly upholstery? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

