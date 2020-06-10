Accessibility links
The Power Of Police Unions : 1A "I do think representation matters" in police unions, says The Marshall Project's Eli Hager. But he adds, "A number of Black officers I spoke with don't want to be part of the 'old boys culture."

The Power Of Police Unions

Listen · 33:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/874246771/874316394" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch and representatives from other NYPD and law enforcement unions holds a news conference to address the "current anti-law enforcement environment." in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch and representatives from other NYPD and law enforcement unions holds a news conference to address the "current anti-law enforcement environment." in New York.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

George Floyd's death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin renewed calls for police reform.

But many blame police unions for blocking real change inside police departments.

And already police unions across America are pushing back hard on new legislation that promises reform.

We first talk with Eli Hager, staff writer for The Marshall Project, about the demographics of police unions and the issues around representation within them.

Then, we discuss what these unions do, where the power actually lies, and examine one of the most scrutinized union leaders right now — Minneapolis's Lt. Bob Kroll — with Brandt Williams of Minnesota Public Radio, Booker Hodges, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Ron DeLord, police labor union negotiator and former president of a statewide police union in Texas.

