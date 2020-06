Mark Zuckerberg Faces Revolt Among Facebook Employees Mark Zuckerberg is facing a backlash among Facebook employees over his refusal to act on President Trump's inflammatory posts. Staff says the crisis reflects new and old frustrations with the company.

Mark Zuckerberg Faces Revolt Among Facebook Employees Business Mark Zuckerberg Faces Revolt Among Facebook Employees Mark Zuckerberg Faces Revolt Among Facebook Employees Audio will be available later today. Mark Zuckerberg is facing a backlash among Facebook employees over his refusal to act on President Trump's inflammatory posts. Staff says the crisis reflects new and old frustrations with the company. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor