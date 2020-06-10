Accessibility links
James McBride on 'Deacon King Kong' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders James McBride is the National Award-winning author of The Good Lord Bird and the best-selling memoir, The Color of Water. His latest book is Deacon King Kong, which is set against the backdrop of 1960s Brooklyn and tells the story of how one man's decision upended an entire neighborhood. Sam talks to McBride about race, religion and community, the parallels he sees to the world we're living in today, and why he's still optimistic, despite protests and a pandemic.
James McBride on Race, Religion and Why He's Hopeful

Listen · 32:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/874480358/877705055" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Author James McBride's new book is Deacon King Kong.

Author James McBride's new book is Deacon King Kong.

Deacon King Kong

by James McBride

