Midwest: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nam Y. Huh/AP Nam Y. Huh/AP

Part of a series on coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Jump to a state: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, other states

Illinois

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home or in-place-of-residence order that allows for residents to leave for essential activities, essential government functions or to operate essential businesses or operations . A modified version of the order was in effect from May 1 through the end of the month. All four regions have met the required benchmarks to begin Phase 3 of reopening, and most of the state did so on May 29.

A modified version of the order was in effect from May 1 through the end of the month. All four regions have met the required benchmarks to begin Phase 3 of reopening, and most of the state did so on May 29. The revised stay-at-home order designated "the free exercise of religion" as an essential activity, though religious gatherings must be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Beginning May 1, individuals must wear masks or face coverings in public places where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

Reopening

The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin announced on April 16 that they will work in close coordination to safely reopen Midwestern states.

On May 5, Pritzker announced "Restore Illinois," a five-phase plan for reopening the state on a regional basis. The state entered Phase 2 with its modified stay-at-home order on May 1. Regions that meet certain thresholds will be able to move from the "flattening" to the "recovery" phase after several weeks.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reopening select state parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas and trails beginning May 1. Visitors must bring alcohol-based sanitizer and face coverings with them, and follow specific social distancing guidelines. Hiking, fishing and boating outings are limited to two people.

Health care facilities may resume certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions beginning May 1, in accordance with public health guidance.

The state launched a dashboard of health-centric reopening metrics by region, which will be updated online daily.

Pritzker announced the additional businesses and activities permitted to reopen in Phase 3. All retail stores can open with capacity limits, and restaurants and bars can open for outdoor seating only. Golf courses will lift certain restrictions. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted, allowing people to go boating or camping in groups. Health clubs, gyms and fitness studios can provide indoor one-on-one personal training and outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people. Personal care services including nail salons, spas, barber shops and tattoo shops can reopen with restrictions.

All state parks reopened on May 29. Concessions and tennis facilities can open in line with state guidance.

Pritzker announced the state's plan for a gradual reopening of child care facilities in Phases 3 and 4. Previously closed providers can open with limitations when their region enters Phase 3, and can expand to larger capacity after four weeks. There will be no restrictions on which families can use child care.

The state issued industry-specific guidelines for businesses reopening in Phase 3, including retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, outdoor recreation activities and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Pritzker said regions that meet the required metrics will be able to move into Phase 4 as early as June 26.

Pritzker signed a bill allowing bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.

Pritzker signed an executive order allowing public and private schools to reopen for limited in-person summer school, in line with Phase 3 guidelines.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Schools will remain closed to in-person learning for the rest of the academic year, Pritzker announced on April 17.

The Illinois State Board of Education "does not expect teachers and families to replicate their students' usual school experiences at home," and, along with the governor, is recommending any grades given during the pandemic "reflect the unprecedented circumstances" in which students are operating.

Testing and tracing

Pritzker announced on April 29 that the state had distributed nearly 20 million items of personal protective equipment to public health departments, hospitals, nursing homes and nonprofit organizations in every county.

COVID-19 testing is available to any individuals with symptoms, as well as asymptomatic health care workers, first responders, critical infrastructure employees, individuals exposed to confirmed cases and individuals with compromised immune systems or chronic medical conditions.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs announced on May 13 that all residents and staff at the state's four veteran's homes had been tested for COVID-19.

Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a technology-based approach to scaling up existing local contact tracing systems. The state Department of Public Health will drive the curriculum and software, and can support funding for local health department hires where needed. Two local health departments are piloting the initiative.

The Illinois Department of Public Health filed emergency rules requiring long-term care facilities to comply with infection control practices, including developing and implementing a plan to test all residents and staff.

The state is expanding its community-based testing sites to offer tests to everyone, regardless of symptoms. Tests are at no cost to the individual, and no appointment, doctor's referral or insurance is needed.

Relief and resources

Indiana

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana residents to remain in their homes except for work deemed essential, caring for others and obtaining necessary supplies, beginning March 25. A two-week stay-at-home order issued April 6 extended earlier restrictions such as those limiting on-site restaurant, bar, and nightclub operations. It also closed campgrounds and required essential businesses to follow specific social distancing measures. On April 20, Holcomb issued a revised order effective through May 1.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Holcomb postponed the state's presidential primary from May 5 to June 2.

All K-12 schools are closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year, and will continue with remote learning. Holcomb issued an executive order waiving education requirements that cannot be met due to the closure of school buildings.

The traditional 2020 Indiana State Fair is canceled due to the pandemic, and will be replaced by a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show and other fairground activities in August.

Large events, playgrounds and recreational youth contact sports activities must remain closed.

Testing and tracing

Holcomb announced on April 28 that the state will launch 50 new testing sites in two weeks, partnering with OptumServe Health Services to expand testing capacity. Once the sites are open, an additional 6,600 Hoosiers can be tested per day. Testing is free and by appointment only, and insurance is not required. Individuals must have symptoms, be at high risk or have been exposed to a confirmed case in order to be eligible.

The state is also partnering with the company Maximus to centralize contact tracing efforts. Holcomb announced plans to hire and train 500 employees for a call center that is expected to be operational around May 11.

Relief and resources

The governor prohibited utilities from cutting off services and banned landlords from evicting people from residential homes and communities.

Holcomb announced incarcerated individuals at the Miami Correctional Facility are producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Holcomb signed an executive order on April 7 allowing retired and inactive EMS professionals to provide health care services if they work under a licensed supervisor or obtain a temporary certification from the state's Department of Homeland Security.

Holcomb issued an executive order allowing pharmacy students who have successfully completed all required course work to apply for temporary licenses with the Professional Licensing Agency.

The Indiana Department of Revenue delayed certain tax filing deadlines to July 15, in line with the federal extension. A May 8 executive order extends specific individual and business tax deadlines to match federal law.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is awarding more than $1.96 million in federal grant funding to 13 rural communities through the new COVID-19 Response Program.

Holcomb signed an executive order to expedite the review of unemployment insurance claim appeals and extend the business personal property tax deadlines to June 15.

The state launched BeWellIndiana.com, a free website with mental health resources for coronavirus-induced stress as well as pre-existing concerns.

An executive order extended Bureau of Motor Vehicles renewal deadlines, making driver's licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations that expire prior to June 4 valid through that date. It also postponed deadlines for expiring state-issued professional licenses and permits, which have since been extended to June 30.

The order also ensures election workers are able to collect stipends without reducing their unemployment benefits.

The prohibitions on turning off utilities and filing evictions and mortgage foreclosures, as well as deadlines for certain motor vehicle transactions, are extended until July 1.

Holcomb announced the allocation of nearly $44 million to economic recovery initiatives, largely in the form of direct funding to small businesses and manufacturers.

Eligible businesses can apply for the Small Business Restart Grant to cover pandemic-related expenses.

An executive order allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 during the public health emergency, continuing their access to education, workforce training and health benefits.

Holcomb announced the launch of "Rapid Recovery for a Better Future," a $50 million initiative to help individuals and businesses get back to work and access career and skill development resources.

Small businesses with 150 employees or less that are otherwise unable to secure personal protective equipment can request it through the state's online portal.

Iowa

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but has signed multiple proclamations continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration initially announced on March 17.

An April 27 proclamation continued the statewide emergency declaration while loosening some restrictions from May 1 through May 15. Reynolds later extended the proclamation through June 25, but allowed additional businesses and activities to resume before then. As of May 15, restrictions previously loosened only in 77 counties are lifted statewide.

Reopening

Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing hospitals to resume some elective surgeries through a phased approach, and reopening farmers' markets with limited operations, beginning April 27.

In 77 of Iowa's 99 counties, restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and some retail establishments were allowed to resume limited operations if they implement public health measures, effective May 1. That same proclamation lifted restrictions on religious and spiritual gatherings, if they observe safety precautions.

In the 77 counties with relaxed restrictions, social and fraternal clubs were ordered to remain closed except for physically-distant golfing or food and beverage service.

In the remaining 22 counties, fitness centers, health clubs and gyms were allowed to reopen on an appointment-only basis for one patron at a time. Malls there can reopen at 50% capacity, but must keep seating and play areas closed. Previously-closed retail stores can open at 50% capacity and in compliance with state guidance.

A proclamation effective May 8 permits dental services to resume in compliance with board guidelines and permits additional establishments to resume limited operations with public health measures in place. It also adjusts school start dates, suspends certain requirements for private instruction and interscholastic athletics and provides additional professional licensure relief.

Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas can reopen statewide.

A proclamation effective May 15 permits salons, barbershops and massage and tattoo establishments to reopen statewide in a limited fashion, with public health measures in place. It also permits restaurants, fitness centers, libraries and racetracks to reopen in the 22 counties where they were previously closed.

As of May 22, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues can reopen with public health measures. Swimming pools can also reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons. State parks will open restrooms, shower buildings and cabins, and campgrounds will reopen with stipulations.

Starting May 28, bars and other establishments that serve alcohol can reopen at 50% capacity.

As of June 1, schools are able to resume school-sponsored learning and activities, including high school baseball and softball.

Beginning June 1, speedways and raceways can open events to spectators, and outdoor performance venues can hold live performances. Casinos, gaming facilities and indoor amusement venues can open with occupancy limits and other safety measures. Socially-distant community, recreational, leisure and athletic gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released a three-phase plan for the gradual easing of restrictions in long-term care facilities.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Reynolds announced on April 17 that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Instructional time requirements are waived, and schools will extend their previously-approved "continuous learning" plans.

Indoor theaters and performance venues, senior citizen centers, adult day care facilities and indoor playgrounds will remain closed through June 17.

Testing and tracing

Reynolds announced the launch of "TestIowa," a public-private partnership set to increase the state's COVID-19 testing capacity by up to 3,000 additional tests per day. The state created an online health assessment, which Reynolds is encouraging even asymptomatic individuals to fill out, and is setting up drive-through testing tents.

Reynolds said on May 21 that Test Iowa criteria have expanded to include anyone who wants a COVID-19 test.

Relief and resources

The state said existing permits to carry or acquire a firearm will not expire until further notice.

An April 10 proclamation introduced additional regulatory relief measures. The provisions give health facilities greater flexibility, remove some in-person regulatory requirements and "permit community colleges and school districts to adjust to the suspension of in-person instruction."

Iowa Workforce Development issued guidance on April 27 saying Iowans who are idled by temporary coronavirus-related layoffs and who refuse to return to work when recalled by their employer will lose unemployment benefits, with a few exceptions.

Reynolds said the moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and other debt collection activities would expire at the end of the day on May 27.

Reynolds allocated federal funding to the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which provides short-term assistance to income-eligible renters and homeowners who have lost income due to the pandemic.

The state received $26.2 million in federal emergency relief to expand broadband access as part of an effort to facilitate remote learning for K-12 and post-secondary students.

Kansas

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a statewide stay-at-home order that shuts down businesses, government and other operations unless considered essential. People must maintain 6 feet from others in public, and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Kelly extended the order through midnight on May 3. Phase one of the state's reopening plan began on May 4, and phase two began May 22.

Health officials are encouraging Kansans to wear cloth face coverings in public.

Statewide mandates for travel-related quarantines and public health isolation and quarantine orders remain in effect.

Reopening

On April 30, Kelly introduced her "Ad Astra" plan for gradually reopening the economy. The plan requires local governments to operate under a regulatory baseline, while allowing them to impose additional restrictions if necessary. State officials have released reopening guidance for businesses and industries. As of May 26, the Ad Astra plan is a recommendation rather than a statewide order, and individual county health officials can decide how to proceed.

Under phase one of the plan, the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted but mass gatherings remained limited to a maximum of 10 people. Restaurants, libraries and child care facilities can open, and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kelly signed an executive order on April 7 that designated religious services and funerals as "essential functions," but limited in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people and required clergy to adhere to the safety protocols outlined in the stay-at-home order. State lawmakers voted along party lines to overturn the order the following day, saying it violated religious liberty. Kelly's administration then sued the legislative council in Kansas Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously to uphold the order. On April 18, a federal judge blocked enforcement of the order through May 2. In a joint April 25 court filing with the churches that sued her, Kelly said many restrictions on public gatherings would be lifted beginning May 4.

The Kansas Department of Revenue is phasing in the reopening of driver's license offices, starting May 12. Appointments are required, and renewals can be done online.

On May 14, Kelly announced a new "1.5 phase" of the reopening plan, lifting some restrictions without fully moving into phase two. Effective May 18, personal care services like nail salons, barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors can reopen only for pre-scheduled appointments. Fitness centers and health clubs can open, but in-person group classes and locker rooms will remain closed. Limited in-person and drive-through graduation ceremonies are permitted with social distancing measures. Gatherings larger than 10 people remain prohibited.

Fitness centers and health clubs can open, but in-person group classes and locker rooms will remain closed. Limited in-person and drive-through graduation ceremonies are permitted with social distancing measures. Gatherings larger than 10 people remain prohibited. The state entered a modified Phase Two on May 22. Gathering limits are expanded to 15 people, and indoor leisure spaces including museums, bowling alleys, theaters, arcades and trampoline parks can reopen. State-owned casinos can resume operations once their reopening plans are approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment . Organized sports practices and tournaments can also resume. In-person group exercise classes of up to 15 people can begin, though locker rooms remain closed except for restrooms. Community centers can reopen.

bowling alleys, theaters, arcades and trampoline parks can reopen. State-owned casinos can resume operations once their reopening plans are approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Organized sports practices and tournaments can also resume. In-person group exercise classes of up to 15 people can begin, though locker rooms remain closed except for restrooms. Community centers can reopen. Kelly released guidance for observing Memorial Day, including restrictions on travel, gatherings and outdoor activities.

Kelly and health department officials recommended that most communities progress to Phase Three on June 8. In Phase Three, gathering limits can expand to 45 people, nonessential travel may resume and on-site staffing is unrestricted. All education, activities, venues and establishments can operate in line with public health guidelines.

Closed, canceled and delayed

The governor extended the closure of K-12 schools for the duration of the academic year.

In Phase Two, bars, nightclubs, swimming pools, large entertainment venues and summer camps that are not associated with a state-licensed day care remain closed. Fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades are not allowed.

While most driver's license offices are open for appointments, drive tests are not being offered.

Testing and tracing

Kelly said on April 29 that the state had acquired 500,000 testing kits from overseas, and is scheduled to receive 10,000 kits each week until the order is filled.

Relief and resources

Kelly issued an executive order temporarily preventing foreclosures and evictions.

An April 10 executive order extends professional and occupational licenses for the duration of the pandemic, waives late penalties and expiration fees, and extends deadlines for continuing education requirements.An April 16 order applies occupational licensing extensions to adult-care home workers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission extended an emergency order prohibiting utility disconnects due to nonpayment until May 15.

Kelly and the Department for Children and Families announced the "Hero Relief Program" for financially-eligible essential workers, which expands DCF's child care assistance subsidies for families and offers financial support directly to child care providers.

Kelly signed two executive orders on April 22. One expands the health care workforce by easing some requirements for certain medical licensees, allowing out-of-state health care providers to practice in Kansas and extending liability protections to health care workers responding to COVID-19. The other allows the sale of alcoholic beverages for carryout consumption, subject to certain requirements, and permits licensed establishments to sell liquor in containers other than the original.

More than $9 million in federal funding is being made available for the state's Community Development Block Grant program to support community responses to the pandemic. Communities can apply for either economic development grants or meal program grants.

The state Department for Aging and Disability Services received more than $6.7 million in federal grants to help communities provide supportive services, meals, caregiver support services and long-term care ombudsman services.

A May 14 executive order provides temporary relief from certain restrictions on shared work programs, allowing employers to participate in existing federal programs.

Kansas families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals will receive a one-time benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

Kelly announced the award of nearly $9 million in community block grants to 66 cities and counties to support economic development and meal programs.

An executive order extends expired driver's licenses, permits and vehicle registrations until June 30 or until the statewide emergency expires, whichever is earlier. Kansans have 60 days from that date to renew their credentials.

Kelly signed a bipartisan COVID-19 response bill that, among other provisions, extends the existing emergency declaration through September 15 in order to continue the state's emergency response efforts.

Michigan

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an extension of the statewide stay-at-home order on April 9, which introduced stricter restrictions for essential businesses. The order extended the prohibition on "all public and private gatherings among persons outside a single household" and encouraged people to limit the number of household members running errands. Whitmer extended the order but allowed manufacturers to return to work beginning May 11. She later extended the Safer at Home and certain earlier orders until June 12.

On June 1, Whitmer rescinded the Safer at Home order and moved the entire state to Phase 4 of reopening.

People are now required to wear non-medical grade face coverings in enclosed public spaces. Employers must provide masks to their in-person workers.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Whitmer signed an executive order extending the deadline to complete the canvass from the March 10 presidential primary by a month to April 24.

All K-12 public, private and boarding school buildings were ordered closed through the end of the school year, with most in-person classes replaced with remote learning.

The June 1 order keeps certain businesses closed, including indoor performance and amusement venues, indoor gyms and recreational facilities, casinos, racetracks and personal care services.

Testing and tracing

The TCF Regional Care Center, Michigan's first alternate care facility, began accepting patients on April 10.

COVID-19 tests are available for anyone with symptoms, as well as essential workers regardless of symptoms.

An executive order created a new category of community testing sites that can test to anyone "with reason to be tested" without requiring a doctor's order or charging out-of-pocket costs.

Populations eligible for testing include symptomatic individuals, anyone exposed to a confirmed case, anyone who leaves their home to work and individuals residing in congregate settings.

Relief and resources

Minnesota

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Tim Walz extended the statewide stay-at-home order, which closed nonessential businesses and allowed Minnesotans to leave their residences only for certain essential purposes until May 18.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

On April 23, Walz ordered public K-12 schools to remain closed and continue distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

Walz signed an executive order directing the commissioner of education to provide a "safe and effective summer learning environment" for students. Public and charter schools can choose to offer summer learning through a hybrid model of limited in-person and remote learning, or continue distance learning.

Large public events of more than 250 people remain prohibited in Phase Three.

Testing and tracing

Walz announced on April 2 that the state's health plans — including those offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and HealthPartners, among others — have agreed to waive expenses related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

On April 22, Walz launched a statewide testing strategy in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota. The plan involves testing all symptomatic people, isolating confirmed cases and expanding public health surveillance tools.

The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending anyone who attended a protest, vigil or community clean-up get tested for COVID-19 within a week of the event.

Relief and resources

The governor issued a "temporary moratorium on eviction actions" allowing residents to remain "stably housed" while safeguarding the public.

Walz signed two executive orders on April 6: one that authorizes out-of-state mental health providers to treat Minnesota patients through telehealth services, and one that amends a previous order aimed at expediting state unemployment insurance benefits.

The state passed a bill expanding workers' compensation eligibility for first responders and front-line workers by allowing them to qualify for benefits if they test positive for COVID-19 .

Hiring for executive branch positions is frozen, and Walz has implemented salary cuts for himself, his chief of staff and cabinet agency commissioners for the rest of the year.

Walz signed legislation allowing restaurants and bars to sell unopened beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine with food orders during the outbreak.

On April 18, Walz launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive, encouraging Minnesotans to create cloth masks and donate them to their local fire department between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 25.

The state authorized a total of $30 million to assist child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services is awarding about $9.8 million to providers serving the children of essential workers as part of the first round of emergency funding.

An April 25 executive order authorizes certain out-of-state health care professionals to participate in Minnesota's COVID-19 response.

A May 4 executive order exempts federal, tribal, state and local COVID-19 relief funds from being automatically intercepted by creditors and debt collectors.

On May 7, Walz announced a five-point plan for protecting residents and staff at the state's long-term care facilities.

A May 11 executive order allows students in critical care sectors to attend classes for needed in-person training or testing in order to graduate, helping fill workforce shortages in those sectors.

Walz extended Minnesota's peacetime emergency through June 12.

An executive order protects workers from discrimination and retaliation as a result of raising concerns about unsafe working conditions during the state of emergency. Individuals who quit their job because of any "adverse work condition related to the pandemic" will remain eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

Missouri

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide "Stay Home Missouri" order effective April 6. People may only leave their places of residence when necessary, and must practice social distancing. Parson extended the order through May 3. Missouri will be in phase one of its "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan from May 4 through June 15.

Reopening

Parson announced the two-phase "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan for getting Missourians safely back to work. The pillars of the plan are testing volume, personal protective equipment supply, health care system capacity, and public health data. The state has issued health and safety guidance for businesses, communities and citizens during the recovery period.

The state has issued health and safety guidance for businesses, communities and citizens during the recovery period. Under phase one of the plan, there are no limits on gathering size, but people must adhere to social distancing requirements as they resume social and economic activities. All businesses can reopen provided they follow specific social distancing guidelines. Local officials have the authority to put some additional rules and regulations in place.

Parson said that nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and assisted living homes must follow stricter guidance during the first phase of the recovery plan.

Under phase one, medical providers can provide non-emergency health care at their discretion, in accordance with state public health and safety guidelines. Providers are encouraged to allow patients to wait in their vehicles.

The majority of Missouri state parks and historic sites remained open, and the Department of Natural Resources is gradually lifting various restrictions during the month of May.

On May 4, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina and retail operations began reopening at select state parks, in line with social distancing guidelines.

Missouri State Parks campgrounds began a phased reopening on May 18.

Beginning May 11, written and skills testing services for driver's licenses are resuming at limited Missouri State Highway Patrol locations.

Parson extended Phase One of the state's recovery plan through June 15. He reiterated that events such as graduations, weddings, county fairs, summer school and camps can take place with proper precautions.

Closed, canceled and delayed

As of April 9, Missouri public and charter school buildings are closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Parson postponed municipal elections to June 2.

Parson extended Missouri's state of emergency through June 15, allowing the suspension of certain regulations to remain in place after the stay-at-home order expires.

On June 1, Parson announced an additional $209 million in expenditure restrictions, primarily affecting the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Testing and tracing

On May 13, Parson announced expanded testing priorities for detecting and containing potential outbreaks. The strategy involves identifying potential outbreaks through community sampling, rapidly deploying tests and resources to outbreak sites and expanding testing access for vulnerable populations and essential workers. He said the state could perform 60,000 tests per week if needed.

On May 20, Parson announced efforts to increase testing in high-risk settings, including long-term care facilities. The state is working with "about 50 homes" that have not yet completed facility-wide testing.

The state launched an interactive data dashboard with COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.

Parson released a plan for ramping up statewide testing volume to 7,500 tests per day, focusing on box-in testing, sentinel testing and community sampling.

Relief and resources

Nebraska

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Pete Ricketts did not issue a stay-at-home order, though Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force called the state's health directives "functionally equivalent." All counties were previously covered by Nebraska's Directed Health Measure provisions, the strictest of which limited public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, prohibited elective procedures and closed dine-in service at restaurants and bars. From May 4 through May 31, each of the state's 19 local health departments had its own Directed Health Measure, which gradually lifted certain restrictions. As of June 1, most of the state is in Phase Two, with four counties in Phase One.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Public, private, and parochial schools were ordered to operate without students through May 31, with all school-related extracurricular activities cancelled through that date. Remote learning, child care services, and meal distribution continued.

Testing and tracing

People who have tested positive for COVID-19, experience symptoms or reside with individuals who do must home quarantine for at least 14 days.

The state launched a public-private partnership to scale up COVID-19 testing capacity. The Test Nebraska initiative, similar to those in other states, will "assess, test and track" residents' health, beginning with an online survey.

On June 9, the state announced it will begin phasing in test scheduling open to all residents, including those who previously completed the Test Nebraska assessment but did not qualify for a test.

Relief and resources

Ricketts proclaimed April 10-30 as "21 Days To Stay Home and Stay Healthy," urging Nebraskans to perform their civic duty by further avoiding nonessential errands and limiting social gatherings.

The proclamation offers additional guidance for practicing good hygiene and social distancing, directing people to telecommute or else "socially distance" their work, avoid visiting long-term care facilities, help children and seniors stay home, and shop alone and only once a week. The "Six Rules To Keep Nebraska Healthy" remained in place for the month of May.

Ricketts said on April 10 that he will not prematurely release individuals from state prisons during the pandemic.

The state is expanding SNAP benefits by easing certain eligibility requirements. It is also extending recertification periods by six months and providing emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in April and May.

Ricketts issued an executive order temporarily prohibiting residential evictions of Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19.

The state Department of Agriculture has enacted temporary regulatory changes allowing restaurants to sell unlabeled packaged foods to customers.

An April 15 executive order expands access to child care by waiving some regulations for the Child Care Subsidy Program. Participating providers may now bill the state for days when a child is absent, and participating families may now obtain in-home child care when other options are unavailable.

State officials recommended on April 22 that municipalities enact a moratorium on utility disconnects for 45 days or longer, noting that most had already done so.

The state is establishing a Detasseling Task Force to protect agricultural workers.

Ricketts issued an executive order expediting the processing of unemployment claims and retroactively extending benefit eligibility to start March 15.

The state conducted a virtual observance for Memorial Day, and is opening a virtual veterans service office.

An executive order waives the requirement for Nebraskans age 72 and older to renew their driver's licenses in person. For this population, Class O and motorcycle licenses set to expire between March 1 and December 31 are extended for one year.

Ricketts announced a plan to invest CARES Act funding in four areas. He said the state will put $85 million towards critical community services, $392 million towards business and agriculture, $180 million towards reimbursing state and local governments and $427 million towards the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and potential general budget flexibility.

The state will direct $20 million in federal funding to support child care providers through new and existing initiatives. Programs include the Child Care Relief Fund, Child Care Provider Stabilization Grants, Incentive to Reopen Child Care Program Grants, a Nebraska Child Care Referral Network website and after school and summer learning initiatives for school-age children.

North Dakota

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Doug Burgum did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order. Many types of businesses were ordered closed through April 30, and can resume or continue operations in accordance with "North Dakota Smart Restart" protocols as of May 1.

Reopening

On April 27, Burgum announced that he would lift certain restrictions and implement new guidelines for businesses as they continue or resume operations after the executive order expires on April 30. He has emphasized that the reopening of businesses is voluntary for those that can meet protocols, and is encouraging people to continue teleworking whenever possible.

The "North Dakota Smart Restart" roadmap offers universal protocols and industry-specific guidance for businesses to protect the health and safety of both workers and customers. On April 28, Burgum released guidance for sectors including restaurants, bars, salons, tattoo parlors and fitness centers. On April 29, Burgum released guidance for movie theaters.

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department has issued rules and timelines for easing restrictions on park use. Marinas and boat ramps opened on May 9 and 10. Campgrounds reopened May 21 for limited-service camping. All visitor centers, concession buildings and comfort stations were closed until Memorial Day. Site-specific equipment rentals resumed on Memorial Day weekend. Playgrounds are closed and special events are canceled until further notice.

Burgum is allowing schools to use their facilities for high school graduation ceremonies with specific safety, sanitation and social distancing protocols. The state has issued guidance, and is letting local school boards and administrators decide "whether, when or where" ceremonies should be held.

Burgum announced that starting June 1, public and nonpublic schools can host certain activities including summer school, driver's education and college admissions testing. Schools can still choose to offer summer instruction through distance learning. Students were allowed in school buildings from May 15 to May 30 to retrieve belongings and return equipment.

Burgum issued operating protocols for large gatherings, banquets, ballrooms and event venues.

Burgum announced on May 29 that the state is moving from the moderate to low risk level. Recommended capacity in bars and restaurants increases to 75%, movie theater capacity increases to 65% and fitness centers may consider resuming classes with "high inhalation/exhalation exchange" with social distancing. The recommended capacity for banquets and weddings increases to 75% of venue occupancy, capped at 500 attendees.

A June 5 executive order modifies restrictions at long-term care facilities, allowing for a phased approach to resuming visitation. The state is encouraging outdoor visitation by appointment with protective measures, and certain long-term care facilities approved for Phase 1 can resume group dining and other activities.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Burgum announced on May 1 that K-12 schools will continue with distance learning through the end of the academic year.

Testing and tracing

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and their household members, are ordered to self-quarantine in their place of residence for 14 days, according to an April 6 executive order.

Burgum released the state's finalized hospital surge plan on April 14.

Burgum outlined a plan to expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity, with the goal of performing 1,800 tests per day by April 30.

The state is conducting serial COVID-19 testing in targeted settings such as long-term care facilities.

Relief and resources

Burgum issued an executive order waiving the one-week waiting period to obtain unemployment benefits, as the state saw a surge in jobless claims.

Burgum signed an order suspending visitation to long-term care facilities, "except in cases of end-of-life or compassionate care circumstances," until further notice.

Burgum signed an executive order allowing Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities and Qualified Residential Treatment Programs to make certain policy and regulatory changes in order to continue providing critical services for vulnerable youth.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission voted to utilize over $500 million in federal funding for the state's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, with most of the money going towards economic recovery.

Ohio

Status of Stay-at-Home order

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order requiring individuals to stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members "as much as reasonably possible" until at least May 1. A modified order extended stay-at-home directives originally through May 29, while incrementally allowing certain businesses and activities to resume according to sector-specific requirements.

through May 29, while incrementally allowing certain businesses and activities to resume according to sector-specific requirements. On May 19, DeWine announced an urgent health advisory that replaced stay-at-home orders with "strong recommendations." Under the "Ohioans Protecting Ohioans" advisory, residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, especially if they are high-risk. Gatherings remain limited to a maximum of 10 people, and social distancing and sanitation efforts are still required.

Overall travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are lifted, though unnecessary travel within or beyond the state is not encouraged. Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms are prohibited from entering the state, with few exceptions.

Ohioans are encouraged to wear cloth masks in public, in line with CDC recommendations. DeWine said on April 28 that wearing masks in retail stores is strongly recommended but not required, though face coverings can still be mandated for employees.

Reopening

Closed, canceled and delayed

Most in-person voting for the March primary was eliminated, and absentee voting was extended until April 28.

On April 20, DeWine extended school closures through the rest of the academic year. He said distance learning will continue and districts will have flexibility as they plan for next year, leaving open the possibility of a "blended system" in the fall.

The state Department of Education issued guidance for socially distant graduations. Virtual ceremonies are preferred.

The 2020 Ohio State Fair, originally scheduled to run July 29 through August 9, has been canceled.

Testing and tracing

The Ohio Department of Health ordered long-term care facilities to notify residents and families within 24 hours of a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19.

DeWine ordered mass testing at Ohio's two state nursing home facilities for veterans.

Newly-created Congregate Care Unified Response Teams will test residents and staff at the state's nursing homes. They will test all staff in all nursing facilities, and certain residents in facilities with confirmed or assumed positive cases, based on their level of potential exposure. The response teams will also test all residents and staff at the state's eight developmental centers.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is allowing pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

Relief and resources

South Dakota

Status of Stay-at-Home order

South Dakota had no statewide stay-at-home order. Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order through May 31 that strengthened the language used to require South Dakotans to practice CDC-recommended hygiene practices and social distancing. It also ordered businesses and local and municipal governments to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people, told employers to encourage staff to telework and social distance and required health care organizations to postpone all nonessential elective surgeries.

Noem also ordered adults over the age of 65, and anyone with certain underlying medical conditions, in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to stay home. There are exceptions for critical infrastructure jobs and essential errands. The order expired on May 11, though Noem said she would revisit it if necessary.

Noem extended the state of emergency to December 30.

Reopening

On April 28, Noem announced the "Back to Normal" plan, which outlines guidance for individuals, schools, employers, health care providers and local governments. She also signed an executive order putting the plan into effect.

After nearly 300 workers at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19, Noem asked the company to temporarily suspend operations. Ken Sullivan, Smithfield's CEO and president, announced on April 12 that the plant would shut down indefinitely. Noem said she was working with the CDC and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to safely reopen it. The CDC released its finalized report on April 23. The plant began a partial reopening on May 4.

An executive order offers guidance regarding how the "Back to Normal" plan applies to state government. Cabinet secretaries and bureau commissioners have the authority to call employees back to the office, though administrative leave is still allowed for employees who cannot come in and cannot work remotely. Approved out-of-state work-related travel is allowed.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Elections to be held between April 14 and May 26 have been postponed.

Schools are ordered to remain closed and continue with "distance learning" through the end of the academic year.

Requirements that students take national standardized tests have been waived.

Visitation to senior care facilities and hospitals remains restricted under the "Back to Normal" plan.

Testing and tracing

Officials announced that South Dakota is ramping up testing of vulnerable populations. A four-week plan to test all residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide began May 18. Noem said the state will also conduct mass testing in some tribal communities, and work with employers of essential and critical infrastructure as it did at Smithfield Foods.

Relief and resources

The state has created a small business economic disaster relief subfund that can make appropriations.

On April 9, Noem extended her previous executive orders through May 31.

Noem signed an executive order removing barriers to licensure for health care professionals and expanding access to telehealth.

Noem signed an executive order on April 20 giving hog producers temporarily flexibility in their state and county regulatory operations.

At an April 21 press conference, Noem encouraged people not to attend two upcoming auto races that had sold hundreds of tickets, but did not opt to take more restrictive action. The speedways later decided to hold the races without spectators present.

The governor's Small Business Relief Fund announced its first 94 recipients, totaling more than $5 million in loans.

Noem signed an executive order suspending a statute related to the renewal of certain alcoholic beverage licenses.

The state received $9 million in CARES Act funding to help child care programs respond to pandemic-related challenges.

Wisconsin

Status of Stay-at-Home order

On May 13, Wisconsin's Supreme Court overturned the existing stay-at-home order and ruled that all future statewide coronavirus-related restrictions must be approved by the legislature's rule-making committee. In response, some local governments have issued their own stay-at-home orders and announced that the state's order will continue to apply in their jurisdiction. Evers is urging Wisconsinites to "continue doing their part" by staying home, practicing social distancing and limiting travel.

In response, some local governments have issued their own stay-at-home orders and announced that the state's order will continue to apply in their jurisdiction. Evers is urging Wisconsinites to "continue doing their part" by staying home, practicing social distancing and limiting travel. Previously, Gov. Tony Evers had extended the statewide stay-at-home order through the morning of May 26. Residents were ordered to stay at their place of residence with the exception of essential activities, and maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and all public or private gatherings of people who are not part of the same living unit were prohibited.

Reopening

The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin announced on April 16 that they will work in close coordination to safely reopen Midwestern states.

Evers announced the "Badger Bounce Back" plan on April 20. The plan outlines phases and criteria for the incremental reopening of Wisconsin's economy.

The state has compiled general and industry-specific guidelines for reopening.

An April 27 executive order further eases restrictions on certain businesses. Nonessential businesses can do curbside drop-offs of goods and animals. Rentals of outdoor recreational vehicles like boats and golf carts can resume, and automatic and self-service car washes can operate. All of the businesses must operate "free of contact with customers" by taking payments online or by phone; they must also follow disinfecting practices.

The Department of Natural Resources reopened 34 state parks and forests on May 1, under special conditions to minimize overcrowding and facilitate social distancing. Camping was prohibited and events were suspended through May 26. It previously closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas "until further notice."

While religious institutions were considered essential under the stay-at-home order, they were required to abide by the 10-person limit. Evers issued guidance encouraging houses of worship to conduct services online, in parking lots with congregants in their cars, or shifts of small groups.

A May 11 order allows all standalone and strip mall-based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while enforcing social distancing protocols. It also permits drive-in theaters to resume limited operations.

Closed, canceled and delayed

Public and private K-12 schools are closed to in-person instruction and extracurricular activities for the remainder of the academic year.

Evers issued an executive order on April 6, a day before the state's primary election was set to take place, delaying in-person voting to June 9. State Republicans immediately challenged it in Wisconsin Supreme Court, which blocked the delay. That night, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state could not accept absentee ballots postmarked after its voting day, reversing a lower court decision that would have given Wisconsinites six extra days to vote by mail.

Testing and tracing

Evers announced on May 1 that state officials are working with local health departments to create testing sites in areas lacking access to tests or experiencing high rates of COVID-19.

On May 4, Evers announced a plan to further expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity, with the goal of conducting 85,000 tests per week.

Evers also announced a plan to scale up contact tracing efforts, with the goal of having 1,000 tracers statewide.

Evers is encouraging anyone who has been in large groups, whether at work or at protests, to get tested.

Relief and resources

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Northeast: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin

South: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

West: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming