Across America And Abroad: Symbols Of White Supremacy Come Down

Enlarge this image toggle caption JOSEPH PREZIOSO/JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images JOSEPH PREZIOSO/JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Since the death of George Floyd, Confederate monuments are coming down in states across America. Some are removed quietly in the dead of night. Others are ripped from their pedestals in broad daylight.

And it's not just here in the U.S. Protestors overseas are toppling monuments to slavers and colonizers.

Can the push for justice move forward without first looking back?

Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans and author of "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,"Aliyah Hasinah, writer and organizer with Black Lives Matter U.K. and Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama joined us to talk about it.

1A Across America is funded through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government's investment in public broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.