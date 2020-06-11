Arizona Faces Spike In Coronavirus Cases As Top Health System Runs Low On ICU Beds

Arizona's largest hospital system is nearing ICU bed capacity as coronavirus cases surge. Will Humble, the state's ex-health chief, urges a new executive order requiring Arizonans to wear face masks.

Clarification

An earlier headline for this report said, "Arizona ... Runs Out of ICU Beds." In fact, the state has not run out of ICU beds. Rather, the state's largest hospital system says it is near ICU bed capacity.