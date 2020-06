Examples Of Re-Imagining Police Departments That Show Promise Since the protests sparked by George Floyd's killing in police custody, many have called for overhauling police departments and policies. Efforts underway in some cities have had mixed success.

Examples Of Re-Imagining Police Departments That Show Promise Examples Of Re-Imagining Police Departments That Show Promise Examples Of Re-Imagining Police Departments That Show Promise Audio will be available later today. Since the protests sparked by George Floyd's killing in police custody, many have called for overhauling police departments and policies. Efforts underway in some cities have had mixed success. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor