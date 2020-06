Dow Dives 1,800 Points On Worries Of 2nd Coronavirus Wave In one of the worst one-day point drops in history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell close to 7% Thursday. The plunge comes amid reports of a second wave of coronavirus cases in Sunbelt states.

