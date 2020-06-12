Accessibility links
Can Companies Fight For Social Justice? : 1A "It's not what you do on your social media page or Twitter, it's what you do in your background lobby. A lot of these companies are lobbying behind the scenes against the interests of Black and brown people," says Professor Mehrsa Baradaran.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Can Companies Fight For Social Justice?

Listen · 34:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875552874/876365772" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Can Companies Fight For Social Justice?

1A

Can Companies Fight For Social Justice?

Can Companies Fight For Social Justice?

Listen · 34:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875552874/876365772" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A Nike ad featuring American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick hangs in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
ANGELA WEISS/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A Nike ad featuring American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick hangs in New York City.

ANGELA WEISS/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

American streets and social media feeds have been flooded with statements of support for those fighting police brutality against Black people. And this time, businesses are no exception.

Companies including Amazon, Walmart, and even the NFL, have declared that Black Lives Matter.

What's behind corporate America's sudden condemnation of police violence? Should consumers buy it? Or is it nothing more than good P.R.?

We talked about it with Terry Nguyen, consumer culture reporter for Vox, Joah Spearman, founder and CEO of Localeur, Mehrsa Baradaran, professor of corporate law at the University of California, Irvine and Christopher Miller, global activism manager at Ben & Jerry's.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.