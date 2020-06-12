Can Companies Fight For Social Justice?

American streets and social media feeds have been flooded with statements of support for those fighting police brutality against Black people. And this time, businesses are no exception.

Companies including Amazon, Walmart, and even the NFL, have declared that Black Lives Matter.

What's behind corporate America's sudden condemnation of police violence? Should consumers buy it? Or is it nothing more than good P.R.?

We talked about it with Terry Nguyen, consumer culture reporter for Vox, Joah Spearman, founder and CEO of Localeur, Mehrsa Baradaran, professor of corporate law at the University of California, Irvine and Christopher Miller, global activism manager at Ben & Jerry's.

