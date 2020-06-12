The News Roundup For June 13, 2020

George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston, but the unrest that rose from his killing has continued for nearly three weeks. In response, lawmakers in cities, states and the federal government are rushing to change policies on policing and police funding.

And, elections are still moving forward. But some voters in Georgia experienced extreme delays in getting to cast a ballot.

Plus, the United States is officially in a recession and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in some states that have reopened.

Meanwhile, India reported almost 11,000 new COVID-19 cases—that's the nation's biggest single-day increase.

And Twitter removed more than 170,000 accounts it says were tied to an operation to spread pro-China messages. The company said many posted false information about coronavirus.

And European health experts said there's a moderate-to-high risk of required lockdowns due to a second wave of infections.

But the Republic of Ireland said it will not enter full lockdown again even if there is a second wave of the virus.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Eva McKend, congressional correspondent for Spectrum News, Naftali Bendavid, political editor for The Washington Post and Laverne McGee, anchor and talk show host for the Black News Channel.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor at Foreign Affairs, Amna Nawaz, national correspondent and substitute anchor for the PBS NewsHour and Seb Walker, correspondent and bureau chief for Vice.

