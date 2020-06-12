Accessibility links
Watch John Prine Play His Last Recorded Song, 'I Remember Everything' Shortly before his death, Prine sat down, in his living room, with producer Dave Cobb to record one last plainspoken reflection. It's a deeply graceful look back at a life well lived.
Watch John Prine Play His Last Recorded Song, 'I Remember Everything'

Watch John Prine Play His Last Recorded Song, 'I Remember Everything'

When John Prine died on April 7 due to complications from COVID-19, he didn't just leave behind a rich recorded legacy. He also left behind works in progress — threads and sketches from a fruitful late career marked by wistful, plainspoken reflections on a life well lived.

On Friday, Prine's label released his last recorded song: "I Remember Everything," which he wrote with longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin and recorded with prolific Nashville producer Dave Cobb. As its title suggests, it's a humble but wide-ranging, deeply graceful look back for an artist who knows his end is approaching.

I've been down this road before

Alone as I can be

Careful not to let my past

Go sneaking up on me

Got no future in my happiness

Though regrets are very few

Sometimes a little tenderness

Was the best that I could do

"I Remember Everything" is available now via Oh Boy Records.