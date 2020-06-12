Accessibility links
Shake Shack: Danny Meyer : How I Built This with Guy Raz Back in 2001, as part of an initiative to revitalize Madison Square Park, Danny Meyer set up a simple hot dog cart. At that time, he had been a leader in New York City's fine dining scene for years, and the hot dog cart was just a side project, something fun to do for the summer. But that one temporary hot dog cart led to Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain known for its burgers, its namesake milkshakes, and its lines out the door. Today, Shake Shack is a publicly traded company with over 250 locations in 15 countries.
NPR logo

Shake Shack: Danny Meyer

Listen · 57:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875836845/876409623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shake Shack: Danny Meyer

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Shake Shack: Danny Meyer

Shake Shack: Danny Meyer

Listen · 57:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875836845/876409623" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Danny Meyer is the founder of Shake Shack.
Enlarge this image
Jay Davis for NPR
Danny Meyer is the founder of Shake Shack.
Jay Davis for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Back in 2001, as part of an initiative to revitalize Madison Square Park, Danny Meyer set up a simple hot dog cart.

At that time, he had been a leader in New York City's fine dining scene for years, and the hot dog cart was just a side project, something fun to do for the summer.

But that one temporary hot dog cart led to Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain known for its burgers, its namesake milkshakes, and its lines out the door.

Today, Shake Shack is a publicly traded company with over 250 locations in 15 countries.