James Baldwin / Filmmaker Raoul Peck / Black Athletes & Social Justice : Fresh Air 'I Am Not Your Negro' is the documentary about James Baldwin, one of the most influential black writers to emerge during the civil rights Era and address racial issues head on. We listen back to Terry Gross' 1986 interview with Baldwin, and we'll hear an excerpt of an interview with the director of the documentary, Raoul Peck. He was born in Haiti and was influenced by Baldwin as a young man.



In 2016, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem in protest against police shootings and racial inequality, essentially putting an end to his football career. Journalist Howard Bryant's book, 'The Heritage,' is about the history of African American athletes taking stands for social justice. Bryant spoke with Dave Davies in 2018.

