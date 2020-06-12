Best Of: Jamiles Lartey On Racism In Policing / Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow : Fresh Air Journalist Jamiles Lartey ​writes about criminal justice, race and policing for the non-profit news organization 'The Marshall Project.' ​Terry Gross spoke with Lartey about systemic racism in American policing and how we might begin to rethink these systems. "Policing wasn't always this way. It wasn't always this big. It wasn't always this bureaucratic," he says. "Sometimes as a society, you need to rethink institutions."



Film critic Justin Chang reviews Spike Lee's new movie, 'Da 5 Bloods,' a twist on a Vietnam War saga. It's now on Netflix.



'SNL' castmember Pete Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself in the new movie 'The King of Staten Island.' The film, directed by Judd Apatow, draws on Davidson's real life experience of losing his own father, a 9/11 First Responder. Davidson and Apatow spoke with Terry Gross about the film and healing from trauma.

