Patent Racism : Planet Money Violence, including racist attacks, stifles innovation and the economy. Dr. Lisa Cook proved how. It took 10 years to be heard.
Patent Racism

Planet Money

In the lab with George Washington Carver, a prominent soil scientist and inventor of the early 20th Century Bettmann/Bettmann Archive hide caption

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

In the lab with George Washington Carver, a prominent soil scientist and inventor of the early 20th Century

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Dr. Lisa Cook found a blindspot in a big theory on innovation: the idea that if we just make strong patent laws, innovation will come. True for some, not true for others.

Her research has huge implications for Black Americans — and for the wealth of entire countries. But convincing her colleagues took a lot more than data.

