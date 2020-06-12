Patent Racism

Dr. Lisa Cook found a blindspot in a big theory on innovation: the idea that if we just make strong patent laws, innovation will come. True for some, not true for others.

Her research has huge implications for Black Americans — and for the wealth of entire countries. But convincing her colleagues took a lot more than data.

