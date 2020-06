Zoom Apologizes For Blocking Accounts Of U.S.-Based Chinese Activists Zoom has apologized for blocking accounts of U.S.-based Chinese activists as they were marking the Tiananmen Square anniversary. It shows the challenges U.S. tech companies face working with China.

Zoom Apologizes For Blocking Accounts Of U.S.-Based Chinese Activists Technology Zoom Apologizes For Blocking Accounts Of U.S.-Based Chinese Activists Zoom Apologizes For Blocking Accounts Of U.S.-Based Chinese Activists Audio will be available later today. Zoom has apologized for blocking accounts of U.S.-based Chinese activists as they were marking the Tiananmen Square anniversary. It shows the challenges U.S. tech companies face working with China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor