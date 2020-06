Texas Cities Experience Disparities In Access To The Coronavirus Testing Dallas is one of the major Texas cities facing disparities in access to COVID-19 testing, resulting in less testing in black neighborhoods. A visit to the city's north and south reveals the divide.

