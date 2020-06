LGBTQ Inclusive 'All Black Lives Matter' March To Take Place In LA A march called All Black Lives Matter is set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday. It is meant to be inclusive of black LGBTQ people and not have a police presence or corporate sponsorship.

