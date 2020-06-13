Accessibility links
Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!' Shiraishi a pro at climbing sheer rock faces, we've invited her to play a game called "Let's take the easy way up."

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi On Escalators

Listen · 9:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875507934/876587118" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi On Escalators

Not My Job: We Quiz Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi On Escalators

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi On Escalators

Listen · 9:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875507934/876587118" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ashima Shiraishi competes during the IFSC Climbing Wold Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept. 6, 2018.
Enlarge this image
Erich Spiess/AFP via Getty Images
Ashima Shiraishi competes during the IFSC Climbing Wold Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept. 6, 2018.
Erich Spiess/AFP via Getty Images

Ashima Shiraishi is a giant in the sport of rock climbing. She's won championships, set records — and done it all before the age of 20. Since Shiraishi's a pro at climbing sheer rock faces, we've invited her to play a game called "Let's take the easy way up." Three questions about escalators.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!