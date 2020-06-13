Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow Journalist Jamiles Lartey calls policing an "avatar of American racism." Justin Chang reviews Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Davidson and Apatow talk about their new film, The King of Staten Island.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow

Listen · 45:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875853971/876587149" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow

Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow

Listen · 45:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/875853971/876587149" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Protesters hold a portrait of George Floyd at a demonstration against police brutality in New York City. Policing "wasn't always this big. It wasn't always this bureaucratic," journalist Jamiles Lartey says. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters hold a portrait of George Floyd at a demonstration against police brutality in New York City. Policing "wasn't always this big. It wasn't always this bureaucratic," journalist Jamiles Lartey says.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Policing Is An 'Avatar Of American Racism,' Marshall Project Journalist Says: The conversations since George Floyd's death have felt different, journalist Jamiles Lartey says: There's less of the "few bad apples" argument and much more of the "What is wrong with this system?"

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Is A Platoon Picture, Heist Thriller And History Lesson: Decades after the war, four black veterans return to Vietnam to recover a stash of buried gold. The timely film is a critique of the U.S.' long, shameful history of devaluing its black soldiers.

For Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow, 'Comedy Is A Beautiful Escape': Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself in The King of Staten Island, a film about a young man grieving the loss of his firefighter dad. Director Apatow calls the movie a "hopeful story."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Policing Is An 'Avatar Of American Racism,' Marshall Project Journalist Says

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Is A Platoon Picture, Heist Thriller And History Lesson

For Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow, 'Comedy Is A Beautiful Escape'

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.