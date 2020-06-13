Fresh Air Weekend: Racism In Policing; Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow

Policing Is An 'Avatar Of American Racism,' Marshall Project Journalist Says: The conversations since George Floyd's death have felt different, journalist Jamiles Lartey says: There's less of the "few bad apples" argument and much more of the "What is wrong with this system?"

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Is A Platoon Picture, Heist Thriller And History Lesson: Decades after the war, four black veterans return to Vietnam to recover a stash of buried gold. The timely film is a critique of the U.S.' long, shameful history of devaluing its black soldiers.

For Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow, 'Comedy Is A Beautiful Escape': Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself in The King of Staten Island, a film about a young man grieving the loss of his firefighter dad. Director Apatow calls the movie a "hopeful story."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

