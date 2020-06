Supermarket Prices Still Climbing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Even as restaurants start to re-open, analysts say we're likely to keep eating more of our meals at home for some time to come, which is affecting grocery prices.

Supermarket Prices Still Climbing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Business Supermarket Prices Still Climbing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Supermarket Prices Still Climbing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Even as restaurants start to re-open, analysts say we're likely to keep eating more of our meals at home for some time to come, which is affecting grocery prices. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor