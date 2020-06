A Former Minneapolis Police Officer's Case Shows An Example Of Selective Justice Prosecutors say they can hold the officers involved in the George Floyd killing accountable, but many point to the old case of Mohamed Noor as proof that race can play a role in who gets justice.

A Former Minneapolis Police Officer's Case Shows An Example Of Selective Justice Law A Former Minneapolis Police Officer's Case Shows An Example Of Selective Justice A Former Minneapolis Police Officer's Case Shows An Example Of Selective Justice Audio will be available later today. Prosecutors say they can hold the officers involved in the George Floyd killing accountable, but many point to the old case of Mohamed Noor as proof that race can play a role in who gets justice. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor