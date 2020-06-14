Book Recommendations From Designer Aurora James And NFL Player Brendon Ayanbadejo

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, we've been asking our guests to share what they'd recommend you watch or read to help you understand the current moment. Here are a couple to get you started.

BRENDON AYANBADEJO: Hello. My name is Brendon Ayanbadejo. I'm a former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens and an activist for LGBTQ rights and civil rights. There's an amazing book I recommend you to read. It's called "White Fragility" by Dr. Robin DiAngelo. It will change your life no matter what ethnicity, what race, what gender you are. It's a game changer.

AURORA JAMES: My name is Aurora James. I'm the founder of the brand Brother Vellies. And I think you should read "All About Love" by bell hooks. Right now, it's so important that we sort of focus in on the things that matter to us the most and growing positivity and communicating through a space of love. And bell hooks is an incredible, incredible person to learn about that from.

MARTIN: That was Aurora James and Brendon Ayanbadejo. If you missed our conversations with them earlier in the program, you can go back and listen at npr.org.

