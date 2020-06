Morning News Brief Atlanta's police chief resigns after a black man is killed by police. As COVID-19 cases surge, the CDC has more advice for staying safe. Arizona proceeds with reopening despite a rise in its cases.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Atlanta's police chief resigns after a black man is killed by police. As COVID-19 cases surge, the CDC has more advice for staying safe. Arizona proceeds with reopening despite a rise in its cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor