Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, CDC Has More Advice For How To Stay Safe Some parts of the country are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. At the same time, many states are re-opening gyms and camps. What's the best advice to participate safely?

Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, CDC Has More Advice For How To Stay Safe Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, CDC Has More Advice For How To Stay Safe Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases, CDC Has More Advice For How To Stay Safe Audio will be available later today. Some parts of the country are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. At the same time, many states are re-opening gyms and camps. What's the best advice to participate safely? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor