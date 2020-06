Verdict Is In For American In Russia Accused Of Spying A Russian court has sentenced American Paul Whelan, accused of espionage, to 16 years in prison.

Verdict Is In For American In Russia Accused Of Spying Verdict Is In For American In Russia Accused Of Spying Verdict Is In For American In Russia Accused Of Spying Audio will be available later today. A Russian court has sentenced American Paul Whelan, accused of espionage, to 16 years in prison. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor