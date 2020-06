As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Oregon Pauses Reopening, Arizona Doesn't Oregon's governor put a one-week pause on reopening due to a growth in COVID-19 cases. Arizona's governor, despite a big spike of cases in his state, is defying requests to slow reopening.

As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Oregon Pauses Reopening, Arizona Doesn't As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Oregon Pauses Reopening, Arizona Doesn't As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Oregon Pauses Reopening, Arizona Doesn't Audio will be available later today. Oregon's governor put a one-week pause on reopening due to a growth in COVID-19 cases. Arizona's governor, despite a big spike of cases in his state, is defying requests to slow reopening. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor