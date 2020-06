Lockdowns Ordered As COVID-19 Cluster Found Near Beijing Food Market A cluster of COVID-19 cases, linked to a produce market in Beijing, sparked fears of a second wave. Officials are resurrecting some lockdown measures and testing tens of thousands of nearby residents.

