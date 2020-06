Philippine Journalist's Conviction Called A Blow To Press Freedom Maria Ressa has been found guilty of libel in Manila in a trial that has been closely watched by press freedom advocates around the world. She's been sentenced to jail.

Philippine Journalist's Conviction Called A Blow To Press Freedom Asia Philippine Journalist's Conviction Called A Blow To Press Freedom Philippine Journalist's Conviction Called A Blow To Press Freedom Audio will be available later today. Maria Ressa has been found guilty of libel in Manila in a trial that has been closely watched by press freedom advocates around the world. She's been sentenced to jail. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor