Poet Eve Ewing Connects 1919 Chicago Riots To Today : Fresh Air Ewing's poetry collection '1919' looks back on a century-old riot in Chicago, set off after a black teen drowned while being stoned by white people. Police refused to make an arrest. Ewing connects the systemic racism that plagued the U.S. then to what we see happening now. Ewing teaches at the University of Chicago's Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture.



Also, John Powers reviews a reissue of the novel 'The End of Me' by Alfred Hayes.